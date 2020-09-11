There was an abundance of Black love to celebrate this week, and we love when it happens like that.
After announcing their pregnancy in the video for “Wake Up Love” two months ago, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are officially a family of four! The married couple welcomed their second daughter Rue with their friend, singer and doula Erykah Badu, guiding the delivery. The happy dad gushed about having two children on Instagram, and gave major props to his wife for handling her second home delivery like a champ.
Actors Salli Richardson Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield celebrated a major marriage milestone, and motivational speaker Lisa Nichols is embarking on the road to forever with her longtime friend and now fiancé Marcellus Hall. We also had some great family moments thanks to artists like Monica, Remy Ma and Papoose, and many others.
Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert Welcome A Second Child
Shumpert and Taylor welcomed their second daughter Rue this week, who was delivered by Erykah Badu. "Reservations for 4 please, and bring a high chair fa me," the happy dad shared on Instagram.
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Rock Their All White Everything
Black love looks so good in white!
Salli It's RIchardson Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield's Anniversary
What a milestone! The actors celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary this week. Each day we become a different version of ourselves we come into a newer version of our marriage. And that’s the way it should be. I’m so proud of this!
Lisa Nichols Gets Engaged!
The motivational speaker and her fiancé Marcellus. "He has always been my good friend with no strings attached and no agenda," says Nichols. "Little did I know back then, that I was sharing my heart, my healing and my aspirations, with my soulmate." Awww!
Remy Ma And Papoose Hit Sesame Place
The rappers took "the Golden Child" out for some adventure. We love this family!
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir
The expecting parents looked so fly while stepping out on their date night.
Monica Throws Her Daughter Laiyah A "Wild" 7th Birthday
The singer treated her little one to a day at Myrtle Beach Safari where they spent a day with the tiger cubs. What brave souls!
Toya Wright And Red Rushing's Family Vacation
The reality show couple headed to Destin, Florida with their daughter Reign for some rest and relaxation.
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Gave Us Family Love
The couple and their two sons, Genesis and Egypt, are having the time of their lives on a family getaway.
Torrey Smith In Daddy Mode
Are cute are these little ones?!
Saweetie And Quavo Hit The Town
These lovebirds pulled up to Prime 112 in Miami for a dinner date.
Shamea and Gerald Mwangi Were All About Family
The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' star and her husband looked adorable with their daughter Shya during this family photoshoot!
Draymond Green And Hazel Renee Expand Their Family
The couple shared this stylish photo announcing they'll soon be welcoming a third child together.
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Countdown To Their Wedding Day
The "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" couple, who affectionately call themselves CHill, can't wait to walk down the aisle.