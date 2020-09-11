There was an abundance of Black love to celebrate this week, and we love when it happens like that.

After announcing their pregnancy in the video for “Wake Up Love” two months ago, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are officially a family of four! The married couple welcomed their second daughter Rue with their friend, singer and doula Erykah Badu, guiding the delivery. The happy dad gushed about having two children on Instagram, and gave major props to his wife for handling her second home delivery like a champ.

Actors Salli Richardson Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield celebrated a major marriage milestone, and motivational speaker Lisa Nichols is embarking on the road to forever with her longtime friend and now fiancé Marcellus Hall. We also had some great family moments thanks to artists like Monica, Remy Ma and Papoose, and many others.

Scroll through the gallery to see our favorite Black love moments this week.