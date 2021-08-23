Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Files For Divorce From Dell Curry After More Than 30 Years Of Marriage

Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

After more than 30 years and three children together, Dell and Sonya Curry are calling it quits.

According to TMZ Sports, the parents of NBA stars Steph and Seth have officially been in the process of ending their marriage since June 14, when Sonya filed the paperwork in their home state of North Carolina. The reason cited for the split isn’t clear at the moment and the divorce is ongoing.

The pair were college sweethearts, meeting at Virginia Tech where Dell played basketball and she played volleyball. They reportedly first locked eyes when she was on a visit of the campus as part of recruitment and came across the men’s basketball team. They married in 1988 and welcomed Steph (or Stephen), Seth and daughter Sydel, who have since brought their parents three granddaughters and a grandson. Sydel is due to give birth to her first child in November.

Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA and Sonya founded a school, Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina, which all three of her kids attended.

Dell and Sonya have always been mainstays at their sons’ games, especially during the postseason. When Seth used to play for the Portland Trailbazers (he currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers) and went up against Steph’s Golden State Warriors in 2019 in the NBA Western Conference Finals, she said the men being on opposing teams didn’t have an effect on the bond the family had.

“Any time we can get together it’s great. Especially with all the grand babies,” she said at the time. “We’re pretty united. We don’t really let any of that come in between family.”

We have a feeling that despite the breakup, Dell and Sonya will continue to be united and be an example to their family to remain that way.