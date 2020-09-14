Kelis is officially a mom of three!

The singer and trained chef announced (in the most Kelis way ever!) that she recently gave birth to a daughter.

The admittedly private artist let her fans in on the happy news via an Instagram video. “Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA, very MIA actually, but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” the, 41-year-old shared in a video addressed to her followers. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about.”

She goes on to reveal that she is very excited about giving birth to her first girl, and reveals her plans to share her weight loss journey with just diet alone. “I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life…I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans — which you know I wear so much — with just food. No exercise,” she explains.

She goes on to share that she has about 50-60 pounds left to lose, and she’s planning to incorporate healthy ingredients like herbs in her diet to help shed the baby weight. As a nod to her new journey, Kelis says her company Bounty & Full will begin selling self-care boxes. While she hasn’t revealed the name of her sweet little baby girl, she did drop a photo holding her baby’s hand in a follow-up post.

Kelis first revealed her pregnancy back in August. “Chef Kelis — table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! 🤰🏾🖤,” she captioned the Instagram announcement while holding up a positive pregnancy test. In addition to her newborn baby girl, Kelis also has two sons: 11-year old Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas, and 4-year-old son Shepherd, whom she shares with her current husband Mike Morra. Kelis and her family of five currently live on a farm two hours outside of Los Angeles. According to this superstar, everyone is loving the rural life.

Congratulations Kelis!