In case you didn’t know, Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, are living their best lives while social distancing.

If you follow Williams on social media, you’ve probably noticed that she and Olympia do practically everything together. Recently, the tennis star shared a video of their morning routine, which starts with the two of them washing their faces together. As we already knew, Williams doesn’t play about her skin care routine, which she’s passing down to her baby girl. Today was no different as they got ready for a trip to grandma’s house.

“She pretty much does everything I do,” Williams says to the camera as Olympia mimics mom’s face washing method. As they filmed themselves getting ready to go, we caught a glimpse of Williams speaking French to her daughter while putting on her favorite dress. How cute!

Williams once discussed how she become fluent in French in her teens during an interview with The Fader. “One of the reasons I learned French was I wanted to win the French Open, and I wanted to speak French when I won,” she says. “The second was because in most African countries, the main language outside of their local language is French or English. So I figured: I know English, maybe I can learn French.” In addition to French, she also speaks Italian.

Williams has been teaching her daughter French, whom she welcomed in September 2017, since she was an infant. At only 11 months old, baby Olympia understood lavez les mains, which means wash your hands. Hilariously, it ended up being with the dog’s water.

Aside from brushing up on her languages, Olympia’s been having fun with helping her mom cook, playing dress-up and sharpening her photography skills.

It’s safe to say she’s got a bright future ahead of her.