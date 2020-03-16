Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We Stan for Serena Williams and are constantly watching for her workout regimen, makeup processes, and of course, her skincare routine. This weekend, I stumbled upon a video she recently posted giving us a tiny (and I mean tiny) glimpse into how she gets her eyes refreshed in the morning.

The video is extra adorable because she gets a little help from her daughter Olympia Ohanian. The 2-year-old seems more than excited to help mommy get ready in the morning, waving beautyblender sponges around and wearing what appears to be lipstick smeared around her mouth.

“Olympia is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beautyblender!” Serena wrote in the post.

I had to double-tap this.

The video is both cute and funny because if you’ve ever tried to get ready with a toddler in tow then you understand Serena’s tone when she says, “Olympia!” at the end. And before the short recording ends we find out that Serena likes to rejuvenate her eyes with Knesko Skin Diamond Radiance Natural Collagen Eye Masks. If it’s good for the G.O.A.T. then it’s on our radar.

A few days later Serena posted a selfie of her and Olympia looking like mommy-daughter beauty goals with matching flawless skin and identical stares. Olympia is indeed too young for eye masks, and if she takes after her mother she’ll rarely need to use them when she’s old enough.