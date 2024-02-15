This Viral Couple Is Keeping It Spicy, Even In Their Sixties

Black love, at its core, is like witnessing pure, powerful energy in action. And when it stands strong through the test of time, it becomes even more beautiful – a real testament to the magic of lasting love. Such is the case for Rita and Theodore Smith, the adorable Black couple that went viral for sharing their love story on Tik Tok.

The Smith’s, both natives of New Orleans, have weathered life’s storms hand in hand, demonstrating a love that has only deepened over the years, that is visible even through the screen of a short video on social media. Their love story began as teenagers, and now, aged 62 and 64 the couple is still going strong. Through thick and thin, the couple has remained steadfast in their commitment to each other.

The Smith’s celebrate their 43rd anniversary on Valentine’s Day, and since she can remember, Rita has kept all of the sentimental gifts her husband has gotten her. “When a man is interested in you, you’re going to be on his mind all the time,” says Rita. “He’s going to show that action, and it’s not much that I had to do.”

Theodore fondly recalls that from the moment he first met Rita, an unmistakable certainty settled within him – she was the one. Reflecting on their near 50 year journey, both Theodore and Rita concur that maintaining a steadfast commitment to keeping God at the center of their relationship has been the anchor that has propelled them forward.Their love is not only one that is growing but healing, where both have found solace in each other’s embrace, mending the wounds that life inevitably brings. In their shared experiences, love has been the gentle balm, soothing the hurts and nurturing the resilience that has allowed them to weather every storm hand in hand.

“Love is not just by your words, but by your actions, your deeds,” says Theodore.

As for Rita, she’s kept every card and gift that her husband has gotten for her over the years, serving as a tribute to their endurance in love. “Ain’t no man like the one I got,” Rita says.

The two never fail to love each other out loud, and certainly weren’t coy about their sex life. “I just want to feel sexy all the time, and that helps me, to have this cleavage out…because this,” she says, pointing at herself, “it’s on his mind.”

Theodore shared a similar sentiment, “Just because she’s 62 and I’m 64, I love how she keeps herself, keeping herself sexy for her man. She’s got a lot of butt, I be lusting after that, it keeps me focused on her more,” he says.

Their love story serves as an inspiration for many in the community, demonstrating that love knows no bounds and can flourish even in the face of life’s complexities. The Smiths’ story is a reminder that true love is timeless.