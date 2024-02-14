The Definitive Playlist: What Songs To Listen To For Valentine’s Day

February 14 is undoubtedly a day for lovers. Flowers, candy; a romantic outing with that special someone – what more could a person ask for? Whenever you’re trying to set the mood, music is something we all go to because there’s always a song out there perfect for the moment at hand.

Throughout history, there have been plenty of songs recorded by Black musicians that express every feeling of intimacy imaginable. Longing for love, rekindling an old flame – even heartbreak – are all topics that have been explored on more than one occasion by some of the world’s greatest artists. The Temptations’ 1964 classic “My Girl” tells the story of a budding relationship, while Beyoncé’s “Halo” talks about finding completion in another person; love is always a beautiful thing, regardless of who’s feeling it.

From Al Green to Ella Mai, all of these songs focus on our all-time favorite emotion – love. Here’s what to listen to this year for Valentine’s Day.

Mariah Carey – “We Belong Together”

Etta James – “At Last”

Luther Vandross & Cheryl Lynn – “If This World Were Mine”

Anita Baker – “Caught Up in the Rapture”

The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly”

Aaliyah – “At Your Best”

Al Green – “Let’s Stay Together”

SWV – “Weak”

Musiq Soulchild – “Love”

Monica – “Why I Love You So Much”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

The Art of Noise? – “Moments In Love”

Guy – “Let’s Chill”

Michael Jackson – “Butterflies”

LTD – “Love Ballad”

Beyoncé – “Halo”

Jagged Edge – “Let’s Get Married”

Usher – “Climax”

DMX – “How’s It Goin’ Down”

Sade – “No Ordinary Love”

Janet Jackson – “Any Time, Any Place”

Jodeci – “Forever My Lady”

Keith Sweat, Jacci McGhee – “Make It Last Forever”

Marvin Gaye – “Let’s Get It On”

Fabolous ft. Tamia – “I’m So Into You”

Avant & Keke Wyatt – “My First Love”

Miguel – “Adorn”

Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige – “All I Need”

LL Cool J – “Around The Way Girl”

Common – “The Light”

Shai – “If I Ever Fall In Love”

Tevin Campbell – “Can We Talk”

The Temptations – “My Girl”