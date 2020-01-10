Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are parents again, and welcoming their newborn baby girl Blaze Tucker into the family has been nothing but an absolute joy.

Baby Blaze was born via surrogate on Nov. 22, and her presence has brought the family closer than ever before. The new mommy debuted her “newest heartbeat” on Instagram, and instantly melted our hearts.

Due to medical reasons, including a history of delivery complications, Burruss and Tucker decided surrogacy was the safest option to carry their child. Burruss has discussed the mixed emotions that came with not physically carrying their child. But thanks to their surrogate Shadina Blunt, and OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Walters, the process couldn’t have gone smoother.

“I just wanna say thank you sooooo much to @therealdrjackie [and] @shadinablunt for helping us bring our beautiful baby girl in the world,” Burruss wrote in an Instagram post thanking Shadina. “There are no words that can express our gratitude!”

We also can’t get enough of the fact that Blaze is her mom’s twin! To prove it, Burruss posted a photo collage of herself as a baby morphing into adult, proving that Blaze definitely has her entire face.

Congratulations to the new parents! Scroll through the gallery to see the precious photos of Blaze bonding with her whole family.

01 Welcome To The World Baby Blaze The Real Housewives of Atlanta mogul welcomed her third child via surrogate, daughter Blaze Tucker, on Friday, November 22. 02 We Are Family Burruss thanked her surrogate Shadina Blunt for carrying their baby girl. "There are no words that can express our gratitude!" she revealed 03 Sleeping Beauty We are literally melting at this adorable photoshoot! 04 Daddy's Little Girl She's already got Daddy wrapped around her little finger. 05 Sibling Love Ace is already loving being a big brother. @kandiburruss 06 Christmas Cheer Baby's first Christmas was a success. 07 Mom's Twin It's easy to see baby Blaze gets her looks from mama. 08 Grandma's Baby Mama Joyce can't get enough of her new grandbaby. 09 Screen Shot 2020-01-09 at 1.52.25 PM During a recent YouTube video, Burruss explained that her newborn baby girl is a diva who loves to eat. "Honestly, she's ready for another bottle every hour on the hour. She just gulps it up and still wants more." 10 So Much Love Kandi also revealed that while baby Blaze didn't receive too many Christmas gifts (because she was barely a month old) what she did get was a lot of love and attention from family members. 11 They've Got Her Back With big sisters Riley and Kayla by her side, baby Blaze will always be protected and loved.

