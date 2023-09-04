Who Says Sex Has To Wait Until After Work? Remote Employees Are Squeezing In Intimacy While On The Clock

Getty

Remote work has many benefits, including flexibility regarding travel, handling appointments on your lunch break, or even…squeezing in intimate moments with your partner. Yes, you read that right: remote employees are now prioritizing having sex with their partners while on the clock. According to a study by TonerGiant, 12 percent of the 2,000 people surveyed admitted to having sex while working remotely — mostly millennials in the 25-to-34 age range.

The study isn’t surprising, especially if you’re a remote worker who is great at time management and organization while working alongside your romantic partner. Why not spend 15-20 minutes enjoying each other’s bodies on both lunch breaks? That doesn’t mean that you aren’t interested in your tasks or not dedicated to your company. Instead, it could mean that you value your time and personal needs. At the end of the day, who cares if the work is being done?

Many other remote workers quickly shared their thoughts on social media with the same sentiment. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said the following on the platform, “Them: “This study says that 1 in 7 remote workers are having sex while at home?!?!” Me: “Only? A happier workforce seems good to me. 5 mins of joy => a productive amount of work after the fact!” (That’s twice? ;)”

Them: “this study says that 1 in 7 remote workers are having sex while at home?!?!”



Me: “only? A happier workforce seems good to me. 5 mins of joy => a productive amount of work after the fact!” (That’s twice? 😉 — Dion Almaer (@dalmaer) June 16, 2023

Another person said, “But are they completing their task? Could be we are figuring out people don’t need to actually be at work for 8 hours a day for 5 days a week. Task can be completed in less time.”

Although the argument about whether remote employees should be able to work from home has caused widespread opinions, mainly from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, studies have shown that remote workers are happier, more committed to their jobs, and are successful at finding work-life balance. Also, research has shown that when people are happier, they have more sex; proving that remote work and sexual exploration are interconnected.

If you do decide to have sex on the job, please keep in mind these important tips:

Ensure your laptop is in the other room and closed, as you don’t want your fellow employees to hear you and your partner getting it on.

Double-check your calendar. It’s important to ensure you have ample enough time to squeeze in sex without missing meetings.

Still, prioritize your work and assignments first.