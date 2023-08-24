89% of Workers Want To Work Remote—And They're Willing To Switch Jobs To Do It

Based on the fight to return-to-offie, it’s easy to assume People really prefer to work from home. A new study Bankrate overwhelmingly supports remote work supremacy.

An overwhelming majority (89 percent) of the U.S. adult workforce want a four-day workweek, remote work and/or hybrid work, the study shows. They are even willing to switch jobs to get all of these things.

“ Whether currently working or aspiring to work, now that people have seen or experienced changes forced by the pandemic, there’s no putting that proverbial genie back in the bottle,” Mark Hamrich, a Bankrate financial analyst said in a statement. “At the same time, employers must adapt to these shifts while striving for success and greater productivity. Otherwise, many of their employees are going to seek work elsewhere.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, some workers don’t see the point in traveling to the office and they’re making their feelings known per a report from Executive Network that was released earlier this year.

In it, it was found that out of 1,300 people only 28% of knowledge workers said their company is making it worthwhile to commute. And nearly half of them also said company isn’t making the trek any more attractive.

“Companies are offering more perks and increasing compensation to entice workers back to the office. But they need to make coming to the office more purposeful and ‘commute worthy,” Jeanne Meister, an executive vice president at Executive Networks, said in a statement as reported by HRDive. “This will require employers to be clear on why and how working in the office can optimize collaboration and innovation,” she said according to the outlet. “Employers also need to provide equal opportunity for advancement and development, no matter where the work gets done.”