‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Opens Up About Those Cheating Rumors: ‘Yes, Juan Was An Idiot’

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Amid speculation from devoted Real Housewives of Potomac fans, Robyn Dixon is revealing that the rumors surrounding her husband, Juan Dixon, and an alleged blonde woman who isn’t her are true — somewhat. Fans got a front-row seat to the rumors on the latest RHOP episode. Dixon’s co-star, Karen Huger, accused Juan of having a secret blond girlfriend who even looked like Huger.

At that time, the Dixons denied the claim, with Juan being visibly upset. This isn’t the first time Huger has had something to say about the couple. Huger has claimed that the Dixons were planning a “fake” second wedding. They proved her wrong in that instance, as the couple recently tied the knot after years of separation. According to a source, footage from their surprise ceremony will air during the show’s upcoming Season 7 finale.

However, she wasn’t necessarily wrong about the latest rumor. As it turns out, Dixon was fully aware of her partner’s indiscretions and recently opened up about them on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, with best friend Gizelle Bryant. She says he engaged in inappropriate communication with another woman earlier in the pandemic. “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” Dixon said. “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.”

Dixon also addressed a viral TikTok video where a woman messaged influencer @georgiosays and claimed she “dated [Juan] during the end of COVID for over a year.”

The mystery woman also shared a hotel receipt with Juan’s name and an alleged screenshot of a text message from him.

“They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere, and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt,” Robyn explained, noting that she would go more into detail about why his name was on the receipt on Patreon.

Dixon was aware of her husband’s actions before filming Season 7 of RHOP. She also shared that the woman messaged both she and Bryant about her husband, so she “assumed she told the whole cast” and was waiting for someone to drop the bomb on her. Dixon concluded the conversation by emphasizing that the situation was something the couple “had to work through” and that “maybe that’s why the wedding didn’t happen when y’all wanted it to.”

The couple, who are newlyweds (again), are parents and share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13. They were also high school sweethearts and married for the first time in July 2005. Although they divorced in 2012, the pair never stopped living together to co-parent their kids. In 2019, they rekindled their romance and got engaged in front of Bravo cameras.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.