Kim Kardashian Has Filed For Divorce From Kanye West

After 7 years of marriage, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are calling it quits, as the entrepreneur/model has reportedly filed for divorce from the Jesus Is King rapper/producer. They share 4 children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West is a 21-time Grammy winner who best known for his work as a hip-hop artist, while Kardarshian has been in the public eye for years, initially due to her presence on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Most recently, West ran for president in the 2020 election and the Kardashian’s show newest season will be the last. Since the show’s debut, Kardashian has also branched out into the world of beauty and fashion, with multiple lines, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS, a shape wear brand, under her belt.

A TMZ source revealed that Kardashian is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the children, whose ages range from 1 year to 7 years old.

West and Kardashian grasped international attention when they began dating in 2012. They were engaged the next year, after the birth of their eldest daughter and wed in 2014 in Italy. Their second child was born in 2015 and their youngest children were born via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In early January 2021, CNN worked with an anonymous source to report that the couple was discussing divorce and had been living apart.

“They have been living separately for the last few months,” a friend of Kardashian’s shared. “They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it’s on the table.”

Another anonymous source said, “Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that.”

The split will be amicable—they are “fully aligned when it comes to the kids.”