Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Husband Kanye West’s Mental Health

Following Get Out relationship references from her husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West is finally speaking out.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star shared a few emotional messages on Instagram stories where she writes candidly about the rapper’s “complicated and painful” life with bipolar disorder. In her posts, she described how her husband endured the “painful loss” of his mother along with the “pressures” of fame.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she stated, adding that she felt she should say something because “of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She said that she and her family are “powerless.” Since West is not a minor, he has to be the one to “engage in the process of getting help,” Kardashian West said.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West tweeted Monday, before deleting it. In other now-deleted tweets, he said he had been trying to get a divorce and accused the Kardashian family and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying “to lock me up.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” Kardashian West wrote. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Kardashian West asked that “the media and public give the family grace, compassion and empathy” to get through their difficult time and thanked those who reached out and expressed concern.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kim concluded her note.