Kevin and Eniko Hart are expecting a baby girl very soon, and the mommy-to-be is positively glowing in her most recent maternity shoot.

Eniko, who is in her third trimester, celebrated the upcoming arrival of her princess with a very regal photoshoot that made all of our jaws drop. The expecting queen sits on her throne wearing a berry-colored piece by Stefanie Naylor Couture. “The true beauty of a woman is reflected through her soul,” Mrs. Hart captioned the epic photos.

In another photo series, the pregnant mom is surrounded by nature. Rocking effortless waves and natural makeup, Eniko devoted the sweetest message to her daughter. “May you always know baby girl, that you were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and will forever be LOVED.”

Kevin and Eniko Hart, who already shared a 2-year-old son named Kenzo, announced they were expecting a daughter in April 2020. Kevin also has a 15-year-old daughter named Heaven Leigh and a 13-year-old son named Hendrix.

While in quarantine, the Harts have been sharing tons of family fun on social media. Like many of us, their kids have roped them into countless Tik Tok challenges, like this dance sequence to “Computer Love.”

Eniko has also been working on her fitness all throughout her pregnancy. Belly or not, here she comes!

