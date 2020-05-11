Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart are expanding their family with another baby on the way, and Mother’s Day was the perfect time to reveal the gender.

Yesterday, the comedian shared the happy news that he and wife will be parents to a baby girl.

The family got all dressed up in pink and white attire to celebrate the joys of welcoming another little girl to the family.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine,” Hart wrote. “We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl.” Pictured in the photo are Hart’s three adorable kids: their two-year-old son Kenzo in addition to Kevin’s 12-year-old son Hendrix 15-year-old daughter Heaven from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Eniko reposted the fun family moment, revealing she’s over the moon to be receiving the gift she had been praying for. “This pregnancy felt the exact same, I could’ve sworn we were having another boy,” she writes. “I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.”

The couple first revealed their pregnancy news back March with Eniko posting a black-and-white portrait of her growing baby bump. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!,” she wrote. Since then, Eniko has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy workout routines which includes prenatal yoga.

Congrats to the Harts!