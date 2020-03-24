Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Hart Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Photo Credit: Eniko Hart/IG

Kevin Hart is going to be a dad…again!

The comedian and his wife, Eniko Hart, are expecting their second child together and recently shared the good news via Instagram.

When Eniko posted the news to Instagram today, she included an uplifting caption to accompany the photo of her growing baby bump: “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! “

The couple, who recently starred in Kevin’s Netflix documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, wed in August 2016, and in November 2017 welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo Kash Hart.

This means the Harts are now a soon-to-be family of six, as Kevin and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, have two children together, daughter Heaven Hart, 15, and son Hendrix Hart, 12.

Eniko is the second celebrity to share positive pregnancy news this week amid the global coronavirus quarantine, with singer and actress Letoya Luckett also revealing that she and husband Tommicus Walker are also expecting their second child this year.

Congrats to the Harts on their growing family!