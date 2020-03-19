Congratulations are in order for singer and actress LeToya Luckett, who just announced that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Dressed in an angelic white slip dress, the former Destiny’s Child member shared the joyous news with her followers writing, “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.”

Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, an entrepreneur, tied the knot in December 2017. They then welcomed their precious daughter Gianna, born January 4, 2019. Luckett is also the proud stepmom to Walker’s beautiful daughter Madison.

Walker also shared his excitement about becoming a father again. Reposting his wife’s maternity photo, he quoted the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27: “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.”

He continues: “Thank you God for blessing my wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!