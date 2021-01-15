Kelly Rowland has a way of making pregnancy look oh so fabulous. As she prepares to give birth to her second child with husband Tim Witherspoon, this rockstar mama has been living her best life.

Rowland has been wowing her social media followers with her dance moves while kicking off the dance challenge for her new song “Hitman.” The fabulous former Destiny’s Child member was eight months pregnant when the song dropped, and her growing belly was no obstacle to busting a move. I know that’s right, Ms. Kelly!

She even took her talents over to TikTok, where she once again crushed the choreography while showing off her adorable belly.

Rowland, who is set to give birth any day now, also had some fun modeling her cozy maternity wear. This cute cropped sweatsuit comes from Fabletics, for whom she is an ambassador.

When she’s not showing off her impeccable dance skills (and looking fabulous while doing it) the expectant mama squeezes in some well-deserved self-care. Here she is unwinding in time for national bubble bath day.

When she’s not making us absolutely jealous with her megawatt glow, Rowland occupies her time counting down to delivery with some lip-synching action. Here she is having a ball while singing along to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip” featuring City Girls.

And let’s not even talk about all the ways she absolutely shut down the Walk Challenge. Go off, sis!

Rowland first announced her pregnancy on the October cover of Women’s Health. She told the magazine that she and her husband had been talking about having a second child for a while and that the COVID-19 pandemic created a perfect opportunity to make it happen.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.'” she said at the time. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!’ And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.”

This mama’s pregnancy glow cannot be denied.