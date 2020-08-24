Singer and Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kandi Burruss prides herself on being a boss mom and the matriarch of a beautiful blended family. Recently, the reality star celebrated her oldest daughter Riley’s 18th birthday. The newly-minted adult is not only all grown up, but she’s also leaving the nest in a few weeks to continue her education at New York University.

The proud mama showed off her glamorous daughter on Instagram, shouting from the mountain tops how incredibly proud she is. “My baby girl is 18!,” wrote Burruss. “You are my firstborn, my bestie, my big baby. Intelligent, beautiful, stubborn, determined, & more. I’m proud of the young woman you’ve become! You’re an adult now but you’re still my baby & I will always be here for you no matter what! You know I’ll do whatever it takes just to make you smile.”

We can’t forget to mention how absolutely gorgeous Ms. Riley looks in her birthday photos, taken by Atlanta-based photographer Will Sterling.

In a sweet mother-daughter photo, Kandi made it clear that she’s ready for her princess to inherit the throne. She also made it known that Riley did her own makeup for the photoshoot. Too cute!

Back in December 2019, Kandi shared the amazing news that Riley had been accepted into New York University’s fall 2020 class. Riley shared the acceptance letter on her mom’s YouTube channel, sharing that it was a relief to finally confirm she’d been accepted to her first-choice school.

Happy Birthday Riley!