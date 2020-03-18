Count on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to make us laugh during a global crisis.

As a treat to his fans and everyone staying indoors due to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Legend performed a free concert live from his living roo for Instagram Live. Teigen, dressed in a towel and chic turban, joined her husband by the piano to add some comic relief.

Legend played his song “Everybody Knows” which seemed to bring back sad memories from their short-lived breakup.

“Some of you know that John broke up with me for a minute,” Teigen told the 90,000+ viewers watching at the time. “Many years ago. And then I had to go to his shows still because I was still stuck there, and I couldn’t go home. We were on tour.”

She continues: “And then he sang this song and I was in the front row and I was crying because I liked this song a lot and he had just broken up with me.” John chimed in to respond, “I don’t remember this.”

This isn’t the first time the couple, who married in 2013 and share two children, have spoken on their brief split. “I was really stressed and busy,” John told The Guardian. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”

Teigen explains why she wouldn’t let up in a follow-up tweet.

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Well played, Ms. Teigen.