Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Model Jasmine Tookes is officially off the market, saying “I do” in grand fashion in Ecuador during the extended Labor Day weekend.

The model, who has ripped the runway for many a designer but is best known for her years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, married Ecuadorian fiancé Juan David Borrero in a stunning ceremony on Sept. 4. He is Snapchat’s director of international markets, as well as the son of Alfredo Borrero Vega, vice president of Ecuador. She shared the news of their nuptials on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I’m officially Mrs. Borrero”

The pair wed at the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco in the city of Quito. The bride wore a long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown for the ceremony with a 15-foot-long train. It had a removable top skirt, perfect for letting loose at the reception. She also wore custom Perfect heels from designer Sarah Flint with a scalloped blue leather lining to be the model’s “something blue.”

The couple, who met in 2016, announced their engagement last September.

She shared the story of Borrero’s proposal, which included a helicopter ride to a remote spot in Utah and a seven-carat diamond ring, with Vogue.com.

“Before going to the hotel, we landed in between rocks in the middle of nowhere and sat and had Champagne and a charcuterie board,” she said. “A photographer hired to capture the moment disguised herself as a hotel staff member, and she told us to check out the lookout point after we were finished with our Champagne. Once we walked up there, I looked down on the ground, and [written there was], ‘Will you marry me?’ I was in complete shock. It was the sweetest, most thoughtful proposal that I could have ever imagined.”

The engagement, the dress, the wedding, it all looks and sounds like a dream for the top model. Check out how she showed up for her big day with more photos of her gown, including the laced, gorgeous fishtail dress it turns into without the huge skirt, below.