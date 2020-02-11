Do you love our weekly dose of Bridal Bliss each Wednesday? Well if so, you’re in luck! ESSENCE is bringing you more incredible Black love stories, and wedding inspiration, with our soon-to-be-launched video series Behind Bridal Bliss.

For the first time ever, we’ve sat down with couples on camera to talk about every single detail of their wedding. From the dress to the cake to the venue – you’ll get to see their wedding plans unfold as our couples walk us through their big day.

Weaved into the storytelling is gorgeous wedding footage provided by each of our couples. We’re kicking things off with Sean and Simone Wellington, whose Poconos wedding was dripping with timeless elegance. You may even remember that Sean made the radical choice to take his wife’s last name.

Catch the sneak peek below, and stay tuned for when we return with the full episode.