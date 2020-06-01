In celebration of their daughter Zaya’s 13th birthday, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want her to know just how special of a soul she is. Wade helped usher in Zaya’s milestone birthday with a heartfelt message letting the world know just how proud he is of her.

“I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️” Wade wrote in a series of photos of himself and Zaya soaking in the sunset on their balcony. “I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life.”

Wade then acknowledged the harsh times facing Black America in this climate, saying, “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate.”

Union continued to champion her stepdaughter in her own birthday message, writing, “When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated.”

Since coming forward about their Zaya’s gender identity, The Wade family has been steadfast in their support of her. Back in February, Wade appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed his child, born Zion, would now go by the name Zaya and identify as she/her.

“We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously,” Wade told the talk show host. “So when our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, to give them the best feedback that we can — and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

Wade and Union even also accompanied Zaya on her first red carpet at the 2020 Truth Awards – a ceremony recognizing the Black LGBTQ community and their allies.

Happy Birthday Zaya!