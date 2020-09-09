Slowly but surely, Drake is giving us more and more glimpses of his son Adonis – and we’re so here for it!

Today, the rapper shared a photo of his two-year-old son Adonis heading out for his first day of school. With his blonde curls slicked back in cornrows and rocking an all-black sweatsuit, the toddler is fully swagged out as he ventures off to pre-school. By the looks of it, little Adonis arrived to school in style as a black SUV is parked in front of him. “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” wrote his day in the caption.

Drake first opened up about having a son, whom he shares with French model Sophie Brussaux, on his Scorpion album. Though it took a while for his son to make his social media debut, he revealed on the Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music that it was a joy to finally share photos of his beautiful baby boy.

IG @Champagnepapi

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” the rapper said of his son’s first Instagram post. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do.”

He continued: “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Since becoming a father in 2017, Drake has been especially protective of his son’s privacy and identity. On the song “Emotionless,” he famously rapped, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid,” which seemed to be in response to Pusha T’s accusation that the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper was trying to deny his son.

During a 2019 appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Drake further elaborated on why he waited to reveal he’d become a father. “To be honest with you, I actually did a DNA test with my son. They came back to us and said that the DNA test got ruined in transit, and that they couldn’t be 100% sure [if] that was my son or not,” he explained. “So I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son [when] it wasn’t.”

We just love Drizzy in daddy mode. Keep the precious moments coming!