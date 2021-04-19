“I have options but for the first time I’m really just bored with dating. I think after so many times of getting my hopes up that I will meet your person… you just get over it. You give up hope,” she wrote on Instagram recently. “Look I’m no spring chicken. I’m 38 years old. I’m not at an age where I can pretend… like in my 20s ‘oh I’m not looking for anything serious’ when I was totally wanting to get married at that age,” she continued. “Now when you talk to guys at this age they know most likely you are looking for something serious… they don’t even ask. The good news about being this age and talking to other guys this age is, they are usually serious about dating and meeting their match too. What a relief. I’m glad I’m out of the 20s dealing with the just want to have fun guys.”
However, she said the relief doesn’t last for too long.
“But even still… Its [sic] hard to date. It’s always the same story, picking between two extremes,” she said. “One guy is a Christian one guy is not. One guy is a workaholic the other one unmotivated. I’m torn between personality or character. Looks or morals. And honestly lately… The dates all want me to travel to them. *coughs* RISK global pandemic date OR be a cat women [sic] for the rest of my life. Hard call.”
Jones said she’s recently been stuck having nonstop phone calls with interested parties due to her desire to play it safe during the COVID pandemic. While it’s wise, it also leaves her feeling like she’s never going to meet these people face to face. Add to that the previous frustration and regret she’s had over going public about being a virgin waiting for marriage, and it certainly hasn’t been the easiest thing for Jones to navigate the dating pool. She is one of a number of notable women who’ve made it known that dating hasn’t necessarily been a walk in the park.
Leslie Jones
“You might as well be asking about my corns. My corns are doing better than the men in my life,” Leslie Jones told Wendy Williams recently of her dating experiences.
“The men are broken. You know y’all always talk about how women are crazy — y’all need to go talk to somebody, too. Okay? We not all crazy. Y’all just broken.”
Tamar Braxton
“I absolutely hate dating! I hate it!” Tamar Braxton told HollywoodLife recently. “That’s something for a young woman to do. It’s exciting at that time to put on makeup and get all dressed up and lay down the heels for the person you have a crush on to come pick you up. That’s all cute, but that’s for a young woman.”
“What I found in dating is these men are so sensitive,” she added. “I don’t know who raised these people!”
Mary J. Blige
“Absolutely not, no,” the recently divorced Mary J. Blige said of trying dating apps on Bevelations with Bevy Smith. “I don’t care [about any celebrity dating apps]. I’m nervous about any online dating. I’m cool. I’ll suffer – I’ll be alone for a little while.”
Sherri Shepherd
“The dating is not so good,” Sherri Shepherd told EXTRA last year of pandemic dating. “I went on a date and I sat in my car at Starbucks and he sat in his car and we just talked through the window. That’s cute for five minutes.”
Garcelle Beauvais
“It’s a mixed bag of bad boy and also insecure boy,” Garcelle Beauvais said on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” of dating in Hollywood. “It’s a tricky thing to navigate.”
Octavia Spencer
“I don’t really like to talk about dating,” Octavia Spencer told AARP The Magazine in 2017. “It’s not easy dating anywhere, but definitely not easy dating in Hollywood. I don’t know whether I’d call it ‘fun.’ It’s very Interesting—let’s just say that.”
Yvette Nicole Brown
“I am a woman of a certain age. I think we put too much pressure on women who have not, in society’s opinion, not got their man and their kids yet,” Yvette Nicole Brown told Wendy Williams when asked about whether or not she was worried about being single in her 40s. She said she’s not settling to fit in with anyone’s timeline, noting that people don’t take into consideration the experiences women have with men when dating. “I think there’s nothing wrong with standards. I think there’s nothing wrong with waiting until it’s the right one for you. It is very important that as you make your decision as to how you are going to spend your day and who you are going to spend it with, that it’s a man that is worthy of your time. So I will wait.”