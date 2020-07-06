As any mom that’s expecting right now can tell you, being pregnant during COVID-19 is truly an unordinary experience. The same is true for Ciara, who will give birth to her third child any day now.

In a new spread for British Vogue, the glowing mama looked effortlessly beautiful in photos taken by her husband Russell Wilson and sister-in-law Anna Wilson. From the comfort of California mansion, the pregnant performer shares precious moments with her six-year-old son Future and three-year-old daughter Sienna.

She also spoke on what its been like preparing to welcome a new child during a global health crisis. For starters, Wilson hasn’t been allowed in the room during doctor appointments. She’s also had to take more precautions than most.

“I wanted to be really cautious,” she told the magazine. “I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see. We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

The singer, like a lot of moms, ponders on the possibility of contracting COVID while pregnant. “Can babies get COVID-19 through the uterus? It’s a big mystery, and we’re some of the most vulnerable beings,” she said. “Our immune systems are compromised because we can’t take medicine if we get sick in case it affects the baby. If I get ill, I have to let it pass through my body.”

The upside is that CiCi is able to stay in full casual mode, and pretty much lives in her husband’s sweatpants. “I’ve outgrown a lot of my clothes so I’ve resorted to going into Russ’s closet every day,” she says. “Thank God he has those XL sizes.”

The “Level Up” singer also shared what it’s been like having her two children home full time. “I’m definitely having to be more active on the mommy front,” she told British Vogue. “That break in the day when you send your kids to school is a luxury. We’re trying all kinds of stuff to keep them both occupied. The other day I got in the car with Sienna and drove her past some horses for a change of scenery.” She says her son Future has a “checklist” of chores to give him structure around the house.

