This past week, the culture lost one of its greats. Actor Chadwick Boseman, known globally as the beloved King T’Challa from the hit Marvel movie Black Panther, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. In a statement, his reps confirmed that his final moments were spent with his family including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.
Though Boseman and Ledward made several appearances together, the actor kept his love life close to the vest. There were moments, however rare, where Boseman briefly let the world know just now much his wife meant to him.
During a March 2019 acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards, Boseman gave a special shout out to Ledward, saying, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. I love you.” In return, she blew him a kiss and said “I love you” right back.
Through photos and sweet moments, its easy to see that love between these two was sacred and strong. Here’s everything we know about the love between Chadwick Boseman and his real-life leading lady.
They Had Been Together Since Atleast 2015
The first time Boseman and Ledward were spotted together was in 2015 at Los Angeles International Airport. This was shortly after Ledward graduated from California State Polytechnic University, where she major in music industry studies. It is unknown where and how they met.
The Became Engaged in October 2019
Reports that the couple had gotten engaged began to surface in October 2019. Though they never publicly confirmed their engagement, eagle-eyed fans spotted Ledward's gorgeous engagement ring at the Lakers/Clippers game that year.
They Reportedly Got Married Months Before Chadwick's Death
True to the private nature of their relationship, details of Boseman and Ledward's wedding were never shared with the press.
Their Family Was Highly Supportive Of The Relationship
According to InTouch Weekly
, Ledward's grandmother was a huge fan of their relationship, telling the magazine, "she's very happy, and he is, too." In an Instagram comment captured by The YBF
, Ledward's sister commented on a photo of Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. When a fan suggested the Black Panther
co-stars would make a great couple, she replied, "His real-life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love."
