This past week, the culture lost one of its greats. Actor Chadwick Boseman, known globally as the beloved King T’Challa from the hit Marvel movie Black Panther, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. In a statement, his reps confirmed that his final moments were spent with his family including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Though Boseman and Ledward made several appearances together, the actor kept his love life close to the vest. There were moments, however rare, where Boseman briefly let the world know just now much his wife meant to him.

During a March 2019 acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards, Boseman gave a special shout out to Ledward, saying, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. I love you.” In return, she blew him a kiss and said “I love you” right back.

Through photos and sweet moments, its easy to see that love between these two was sacred and strong. Here’s everything we know about the love between Chadwick Boseman and his real-life leading lady.