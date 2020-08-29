Gone Too Soon: Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Life In Pictures

Black Hollywood is in mourning at the sudden loss of award-winning actor and producer Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after succumbing to a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman died at his home surrounded by his loved ones. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” said an Instagram statement from his representatives. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
The beloved actor became a global superstar after playing the titular role in Marvel’s Black Panther, but his most die-hard fans knew his work well long before he became the ultimate big screen superhero. Boseman brought us one critically acclaimed performance after another throughout his Hollywood career, with unforgettable starring roles in three biopics—2014’s Get On Up, a look at musical image of James Brown; 2013’s 42, a film celebrating the baseball legend Jackie Robinson; and 2017 Marshall, a 2017 film about Thurgood Marshall’s life.
The statement continued, “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV….A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
The actor’s rep also shared that playing King T’Challa in Black Panther was most certainly “the honor of his career.”
Actor Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives for the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" held at the Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Boseman and his Black Panther co-stars covered the March 2018 issue of ESSENCE to celebrate the film's much anticipated release.
Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danain Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Andy Sirkis winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' pose in the Winner's Gallery during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner)
Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner
Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman attend the 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
NBA player Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers puts on Marvel's Black Panther mask from Chadwick Boseman during the 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Chadwick Boseman attends The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host a screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actor Chadwick Boseman attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic)
Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Chadwick Boseman on Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
US actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the "Get On Up" premiere at The Apollo Theater on July 21, 2014 in New York City.
(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Chadwick Boseman, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Presenters Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood Highland Center on March 4, 2018.
Chadwick Boseman filming on location for 42 on July 18, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)
Boseman produced and starred in 2019 suspense drama 21 Bridges.
Boseman played Thurgood Marshall in 2017 drama Marshall.
Boseman played the legendary James Brown in 2014's Get On Up.
Boseman starred in 2014's Draft Day alongside Kevin Costner.
Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England.
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman leaves behind his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who was by his side when he passed away. Rest in power Chadwick. Your legend will live on.
Boseman's most iconic role was that of Black Panther in Marvel's Black Panther, which bowed at $1.237 billion in global ticket sales and became the number three superhero movie of all time.