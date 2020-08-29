Gone Too Soon: Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Life In Pictures

(Photo by Matt McClain for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Black Hollywood is in mourning at the sudden loss of award-winning actor and producer Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after succumbing to a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman died at his home surrounded by his loved ones. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” said an Instagram statement from his representatives. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The beloved actor became a global superstar after playing the titular role in Marvel’s Black Panther, but his most die-hard fans knew his work well long before he became the ultimate big screen superhero. Boseman brought us one critically acclaimed performance after another throughout his Hollywood career, with unforgettable starring roles in three biopics—2014’s Get On Up, a look at musical image of James Brown; 2013’s 42, a film celebrating the baseball legend Jackie Robinson; and 2017 Marshall, a 2017 film about Thurgood Marshall’s life.

The statement continued, “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV….A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The actor’s rep also shared that playing King T’Challa in Black Panther was most certainly “the honor of his career.”