In the days since the killing of George Floyd, people around the world have been putting boots to the ground demanding that the police officers involved be held accountable. Floyd was one of hundreds of unarmed Black people killed at the hands of police, and parents everywhere live in fear of their own children becoming a hashtag.
Celebrity parents have also been candid about the fears they hold for their children. Explaining racism, how to interact with police and wanting a better future for their kids have been expressed in a series of heartfelt posts on social media. Like Black parents all over the globe, they are broken and disheartened by the killings of innocent Black people, and hope for a brighter future for their little ones.
Scroll through the gallery to see Black celebrity parents speaking out about what it’s like raising their kids in America today.
Ciara
The singer and soon-to-be mommy of three shared this sweet photo with her son Future on Instagram. In the caption, she pens a message to her eldest child expressing hope for a better tomorrow. "I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come," she writes. "I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!"
Russell Wilson
The NFL player expressed fear for his children and stepson Future in an open letter shared on Instagram. “I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad’s life and the lives of her other children,” Wilson wrote
. “I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin.”
Victor Cruz
The retired NFL player and E! News host describes having to explain racism to his 8-year-old daughter. "I had the most difficult conversation with my daughter about the color of her skin last night," he recently shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "How there are people in this world that will dislike you solely because of your race and background. Without ever knowing your story or struggles. [I could] tell she was a bit confused at first but she nodded in agreement right before falling asleep. I nodded in sadness as she slept. This is America."
Jamie Foxx
The actor and musician traveled to Minneapolis to protest alongside community leaders and social justice activists. During a speech about the Geoge Floyd killing, Foxx said he was heartbroken watching the victim plead for his mother. "As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews...it overcomplicated things as a Black man trying to tell his sons and daughters how to function in life," he said
. "Even the things that we've taught them don't seem to work."
Porsha Williams
The reality star, who has been on the front lines of the Atlanta protests, said she "prays for a better future
" for her daughter Pilar.
Nicole Ari Parker
Parker and her daughter Sophie recently attended a protest, and the actress vented about how hard it is to protect her kids' innocence in the midst of racism. "As a mom we want to anchor their happiness and confidence and self-esteem but can’t always keep up with the insane amount of news, hatred, violence, evil explanations, preparations, violations and isolation...and still protect them," she wrote. "It hurts to take their innocence away in order to survive."
La La Anthony
"I’m mad because my son is 13 years old and this is the world he’s growing up in," the actress and TV host revealed on Instagram
. "He’s seeing how much his life matters right in front of his eyes. It’s sad. It’s scary. I stand with all the families demanding justice."
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart expressed fear, anger and hurt over the state of our world as he raises three Black children (and has another on the way.) "As a father I’m worried about the future of our next generation of black men & the generations after that & the ones after that," he captioned an Instagram photo with his youngest son Kenzo. "If we do not do our job right now and do what we can to have a law put in place to help us feel protected in these streets, then this type of crime will continue to happen without a worry in the world."