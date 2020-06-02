In the days since the killing of George Floyd, people around the world have been putting boots to the ground demanding that the police officers involved be held accountable. Floyd was one of hundreds of unarmed Black people killed at the hands of police, and parents everywhere live in fear of their own children becoming a hashtag.

Celebrity parents have also been candid about the fears they hold for their children. Explaining racism, how to interact with police and wanting a better future for their kids have been expressed in a series of heartfelt posts on social media. Like Black parents all over the globe, they are broken and disheartened by the killings of innocent Black people, and hope for a brighter future for their little ones.

Scroll through the gallery to see Black celebrity parents speaking out about what it’s like raising their kids in America today.