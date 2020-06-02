9 Children’s Books To Teach Your Kids About Racism And Discrimination

The last week has been very heavy with the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that sprang up around the globe. With so much of the news and conversations turning toward racism, our children are picking up on these conversations with plenty of questions.

But how do you talk to your kids about racism and discrimination in a way that makes them feel safe and in a way that affirms them? It’s hard.

Still, these children’s books can help any parent struggling to find the right words. By delving into our history, these books hope to inspire children by equipping them with the knowledge that Black truly is beautiful—even when the world tries, unsuccessfully, to convince us it’s not.