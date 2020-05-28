John Boyega is an entire mood. The British actor sounded off on social media in response to George Floyd’s brutal murder in Minnesota at the hands of a White police office.

The actor correctly detailed that White police officers killing Black people is “a continuous cycle going on.”

“So I’ll say it again: F-ck you racist White people,” he said earlier this week. “I said what I said.”

Despite being apart of the Star Wars franchise, which is owned by Disney, a company known for ensuring its actors never dabble in politics, Boyega said he wasn’t concerned about that—especially when people are literally dying in the streets.

“It’s not about my career. It’s not about money,” he continued. “All those things were just a part of my dream…That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people. It’s a madness. So when I say it, I mean it. You can’t rattle me.”

The 28-year-old actor starred as Finn in the Star Wars mega-franchise, including films such as The Force Awakens in 2015, The Last Jedi in 2017, and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

NAH BECAUSE HE REALLY WENT OFF RIGHTFULLY SO pic.twitter.com/pEEzMMpZ7s — stream blood & water (@ungodIyhr) May 27, 2020

Although Boyega’s Instagram Live is no longer available on the platform, fans took to Twitter to share clips of his outrage and offer support.

However, an unphased Boyego echoed his sentiments on Twitter with a simple message, “I really f-cking hate racists.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega first tweeted about Floyd’s death on Wednesday.

“This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle,” Boyega wrote. “The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

George Floyd, 46, died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer violently held him down for minutes and eventually killed him by kneeling on his neck. Two other officers watched and did nothing to intervene, even as Floyd repeatedly yelled, “I can’t breathe.” Those standing by and watching also yelled to police that the man couldn’t breath.

The British actor wasn’t the only celebrity to sound off about Floyd’s death of social media. Here are other celebrities who cannot believe what continues to happen to Black lives.

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020