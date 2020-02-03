The sunny city of Miami was jammed packed with A-listers this past weekend for Super Bowl LIV, but perhaps none of them won our hearts quite like Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation produced the halftime starring featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, made a grand appearance at the game and gave the cameras some face time on the field. Little miss Blue stuck right by his side rocking adorable cornrows, a leather jacket and studded boots. What a fitting look for this diva in training!

Blue even got to try her hand at the game, tossing a football around with her old man. We live for these daddy-daughter moments!

Go ahead and crown Blue Ivy the MVP tonight. pic.twitter.com/WOFW8lBPfk — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 2, 2020

Of course, the Carters made it to the jumbotron! Blue Ivy snacked on cotton candy while her mommy flashed a smile for the cameras.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & JAY Z on the cam of the stadium. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/em4bzutdH7 — Beyoncé Army (@TheYonceArmy) February 2, 2020



In case you weren’t aware, Blue definitely takes after her parents in the music department. The third-grader has already appeared on a number of her parents’ songs. She even assisted on her mom’s recent song “Brown Skin Girl,” earning her very first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

We have no choice but to stan!