Although we’re still standing with Colin Kaepernick around these parts, there are still plenty of NFL fans who will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Ahead of the Big Game in Miami this year, where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show, celebrities are already down there, hitting up all of the parties.

We’ve already spotted Lizzo, Melii, Snoop Dogg and many others. Check out our gallery below:

01 Lizzo Lizzo performs an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Lizzo performs an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora) 02 DJ Clue DJ Clue attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: DJ Clue attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi) 03 Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi) 04 Melii Swisher Sweets Artist Project Class of 2020 member Melii at the Swisher Sweet Spark Awards in Miami ahead of Super Bowl weekend. Photo credit: Charlie Peacher 05 Rickey Smiley and Yolanda Adams Rickey Smiley (L) and Yolanda Adams attend the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Rickey Smiley (L) and Yolanda Adams attend the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BET) 06 Donnie McClurkin Donnie McClurkin attends the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Donnie McClurkin attends the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) 07 Yolanda Adams Yolanda Adams performs onstage during the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Yolanda Adams performs onstage during the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

