Although we’re still standing with Colin Kaepernick around these parts, there are still plenty of NFL fans who will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Ahead of the Big Game in Miami this year, where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show, celebrities are already down there, hitting up all of the parties.
We’ve already spotted Lizzo, Melii, Snoop Dogg and many others. Check out our gallery below:
Lizzo
Lizzo performs an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
DJ Clue
DJ Clue attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Melii
Swisher Sweets Artist Project Class of 2020 member Melii at the Swisher Sweet Spark Awards in Miami ahead of Super Bowl weekend.
Rickey Smiley and Yolanda Adams
Rickey Smiley (L) and Yolanda Adams attend the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Donnie McClurkin
Donnie McClurkin attends the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Yolanda Adams
Yolanda Adams performs onstage during the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.