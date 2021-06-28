All The Black Love On The Red Carpet At The BET Awards

The BET Awards returned to an in-person red carpet event after going virtual last year, and a long list of stars showed up ready to show out for the show. While many arrived solo or with an entourage, a select few came with their significant other and didn’t mind showcasing some PDA as they arrived.
Check out some of your favorites, from Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy, to some newer and much talked about pairings (think JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert) as they made the annual event a date night.
Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine
Meg and boyfriend Pardison couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they arrived for the show.
JT of City Girls And Lil Uzi Vert
The City Girls star and her fellow rapper beau shared a kiss on the carpet.
Kirk Franklin And Tammy Collins
The gospel legend and his beautiful wife Tammy had fun posing for pictures in their complementary and colorful attire.
Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling
The couple looked chic and cozy together as they posed for pictures.
Lil Durk And India Royale
The rapper and his longtime love showed up in matching white (and blonde hair), hugged up on the carpet.
Coi Leray And Pressa
The burgeoning rapper, who people love for her body confidence and carefree personality, was celebrated on the red carpet by boyfriend Pressa.