All The Black Love On The Red Carpet At The BET Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

The BET Awards returned to an in-person red carpet event after going virtual last year, and a long list of stars showed up ready to show out for the show. While many arrived solo or with an entourage, a select few came with their significant other and didn’t mind showcasing some PDA as they arrived.

Check out some of your favorites, from Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy, to some newer and much talked about pairings (think JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert) as they made the annual event a date night.

01
Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine
Meg and boyfriend Pardison couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they arrived for the show.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
02
JT of City Girls And Lil Uzi Vert
The City Girls star and her fellow rapper beau shared a kiss on the carpet.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Loading the player...
03
Kirk Franklin And Tammy Collins
The gospel legend and his beautiful wife Tammy had fun posing for pictures in their complementary and colorful attire.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
04
Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling
The couple looked chic and cozy together as they posed for pictures.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
05
Lil Durk And India Royale
The rapper and his longtime love showed up in matching white (and blonde hair), hugged up on the carpet.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
06
Coi Leray And Pressa
The burgeoning rapper, who people love for her body confidence and carefree personality, was celebrated on the red carpet by boyfriend Pressa.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

TOPICS: 