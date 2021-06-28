Every Winner From The 2021 BET Awards

Hosted by the one and only Taraji P. Henson, this year’s BET Awards is an exciting time for all of those attendees live in Los Angeles, especially after a year of being inside due to quarantine orders. This year’s award show is airing tonight on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST on BET.
Our latest cover star Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales after giving a soulful onstage performance with “On It” collaborator Ari Lennox. Megan Thee Stallion won big with three awards including Viewers’ Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” while H.E.R. was presented with Best R&B/Pop Artist by R&B peer Chloe X Halle’s Chloe Bailey.
Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including appearances by Mary J. Blige, Chloe x Halle, Yvonne Orji, Eve, Adrienne Bailon and more. Click here for all the celebs who stopped by Entertainment All Access.
For a full list of tonight’s winners, check out the gallery below!
01
Jazmine Sullivan
After giving a chilling performance with Ari Lennox, the ‘Heaux Tales’ singer and ESSENCE cover star was presented with Album of the Year by Saweetie.
02
Andra Day
The ‘United States vs. Billie Holliday’ actress was awarded Best Actress by host Taraji P. Henson with the first award of the night.
03
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic, formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, won Best Group.
04
Giveon
Giveon was awarded Best New Artist. The cast of BET’s ‘First Wives Club’ accepted his award on his behalf.
05
H.E.R.
After giving a stunning multi-instrumental performance, H.E.R. was presented with Best Female R&B/Pop Artist by Chloe Bailey.
06
Megan Thee Stallion
After performing “Thot Sh*t,” Megan Thee Stallion thanked her Hotties after winning Video of The Year with Cardi B. She also was presented Best Female Hip-Hop Artist by Issa Rae and won Viewer’s Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce.
07
SZA
SZA was awarded with the BET HER Award for her “Good Days” song.
08
Lil Baby
The rapper won the award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
09
Burna Boy
The Nigerian artist was awarded with Best International Act, presented by the cast of BET’s ‘Sistas’
