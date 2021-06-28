Every Winner From The 2021 BET Awards

Hosted by the one and only Taraji P. Henson, this year’s BET Awards is an exciting time for all of those attendees live in Los Angeles, especially after a year of being inside due to quarantine orders. This year’s award show is airing tonight on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST on BET.

Our latest cover star Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales after giving a soulful onstage performance with “On It” collaborator Ari Lennox. Megan Thee Stallion won big with three awards including Viewers’ Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” while H.E.R. was presented with Best R&B/Pop Artist by R&B peer Chloe X Halle’s Chloe Bailey.

