If you thought relationships instantly turn into rainbows and sunshine after saying “I do,” you thought wrong.

It’s no secret that marriage is work. Whether from work, stress or life’s unpredictable curveballs, relationships can often be tested. Celebrity couples are no different. Recently, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith sat down for a candid conversation on Red Table Talk about their brief separation four years ago. The Smiths applauded themselves for coming back together after being on the brink of divorce – a bond that no “entanglement” could threaten.

Jada and Will aren’t the only celebrity couple who lift up the hood on married life, revealing that they’ve gone through the fire with their partner and come out on top.

