Just when you thought you saw your last “entanglement” meme, featuring Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina, the R&B singer dropped a new song called…“Entanglements.”

The song comes after Pinkett Smith confirmed her relationship with Alsina during the latest episode of Red Table Talk in which she sat across from her husband. The actress explained the relationship happened four years ago while she was separated from Smith.

Alsina wastes no time explaining the definition of entanglement for his fans in the chorus: “The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets/Girl, I know that we don’t call it a relationship/But you’re still f—in’ with me.”

The song, featuring Rick Ross, takes multiple shots at the Smiths, with Alsina claiming he had the key to the crib, the car and “her heart.” The NOLA native even suggests that his relationship with the Red Table Talk host was the big payback for an indiscretion Will might’ve committed. “Don’t you know that’s cold hearted?” Alsina asks on the track.

Ross jumped into the fray with prickly bars like, “Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questioning my willpower/Jaded by beauty, but her reputation real solid…Caught up in the Matrix and I doubt if I can get up out it.”

The song’s lyrics read like the journal entry from a scorn millennial man. And Black Twitter, per usual, has dissected “Entanglements” line by line. Some call the song disrespectful and immature, others label it a bop.

“The whole bashing Will thing is corny. He’s Will Smith, bet he’s smashed them all. LOL And August needed an entanglement to revive his career. C’mon now,” one user said.

“We just gon’ have to skip over the entire month of August. Because the way Black Twitter is set up, and with August Alsina being dubbed the messiest side nigga in the world, I just know the jokes are coming. Will Smith, I’m so sorry in advance for laughing,” said another Twitter user.

“We don’t have to air out our #entanglements. Just allow the relationship to end, reflect on what went wrong, learn the lesson and do better next time,” another person said.

While Smith fans are threatening to cancel the month of August, the song is buzzing on the interwebs. “Entanglements” reached the No. 2 spot on Apple Music and iTunes R&B/Soul charts by Monday.