Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter’

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

I think I speak for everyone when I say that the last celebrity we’d expect to fall prey to a pregnancy rumor right now is Zendaya. But the internet has yet again, proven us wrong.

This week, pregnancy rumors about the 25-year-old began to circulate online.

After catching wind of the rumors, the Euphoria star took time out of her very busy schedule to shut down the false claims.

In a set of Instagram Stories, she appeared to address the topic with her signature candor and class.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she shared in the first post. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

Photo via Instagram/@zendaya

She followed up that Story by saying she was going to resume working on her new film, Challengers, and leave the internet to do what it does.

“Anyway back to filming,” she concluded.

Photo via Instagram/@zendaya

The rumors first began as a not-so-funny TikTok prank featuring a fake ultrasound, that then made its way to Twitter where the “news” went viral.

Zendaya and boyfriend actor Tom Holland have been keeping their relationship out of the tabloids for months after photos of the two kissing in a car first surfaced online in July 2021.

That Fall, Zendaya told GQ that the moment “was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she shared. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

We’re sure she found the pregnancy rumors to also be “quite strange and weird,” hence her decision to quell them ASAP.