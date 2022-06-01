‘To The One Who Makes Me The Happiest’: Zendaya Shows Boyfriend Tom Holland Birthday Love

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It is Tom Holland, aka, Spider-Man’s birthday, and his leading lady Zendaya is letting us know how much joy he brings to her life.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3” the Euphoria actress wrote under an Instagram post.

The simple black and white photo has garnered 14 million likes, and word is, it’s on track to become the most liked photo on Instagram — as in ever.

The online community was pleasantly surprised when it was confirmed that the two were dating, because who doesn’t like when fictional characters fall in love in real life? The two low-key responded to the rumors they were an item in July 2021 when they were spotted smooching in a car. He said of that moment to GQ, “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

We don’t know exactly when their romance started, but they’ve been working together since 2016 when they first starred in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie. Guess is, the romance could have started right on set.

Holland is also one for short and sweet birthday messages. When the Malcom & Marie star turned 25, Holland also penned a cute birthday message to her.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” he captioned a mirror selfie that looked like it was taken on set of a Spider-Man film. Zendaya later replied to the post saying, “calling now.”

Since then, the 26-year-old actor has posted several images to his Instagram page celebrating Zendaya’s achievements, including her 2021 film, Dune, and her receiving the honor of Fashion Icon at the 2021 CFDA Awards. The superstar couple most recently rocked the red carpet together for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December and have recently been photographed out and about together, including in Boston.