Zaya Wade Designed Her Own Custom Shoe With Puma

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Zaya Wade, an ambassador for sportswear brand Puma, just worked on her first shoe.

“I’m so excited to share my custom Palermos with everyone,” she wrote underneath a picture of her rocking a pair of Pumas and a dress. ”I had so much fun with the designing process and being able to incorporate music into them. Music has been such a vital part of my life and the SOS and Renaissance album are two albums that have had a great impact on me, so I had to reflect my take away from those albums. ‘Good days on my mind’ and ‘All up in your mind’ both speak to my feeling about 2023 and how I’ve grown as a person 🖤”

Zaya’s parents showed some love on the post, with her dad, former NBA star Dwyane Wade commenting that he’s a “proud papa” and Gabrielle Union commenting “love” under Dwyane’s comment.

This isn’t Zaya’s first time making a mark in the fashion world. She made her runway debut with Miu Miu in Paris back in March. She also wore Miu Miu for her first magazine cover. Gabrielle and Dwyane were front row during the show, cheering their baby girl on.

Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, who works with the family, was also at Zaya’s runway debut and had some emotional words to share on social media.

“Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself,” he wrote. Her NBA star dad commented on the stylist’s post, writing, “You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always.”

Zaya also was photographed as part of a shoot for Tiffany and Co. and first was photographed in a campaign for Puma back in February called FOREVER CLASSIC.

She came out as trans in 2020 and has received overwhelming support from her parents and the LGTBQ community every step of the way. She was granted a legal name change and assignment of gender in February thanks to a ruling filed in Los Angeles’ Superior Court.