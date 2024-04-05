Yvette Nicole Brown And Fiancé Anthony Davis Serve #BlackLove In New Photo Shoot

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown is showing love to her fiancé, actor Anthony Davis, on Instagram. The 52-year-old shared an image of herself and Davis wearing coordinated brown outfits as they posed together for photos via her personal page.

“I love a good buttery #BlackLove photo! 😜 Not technically an engagement photo 💍 ❤️… but could be. #amirite?!” Brown’s caption began. Their dog Harley also made a grand entrance in a subsequent photo the actress shared.

“Every member of this family is a performer!!! Y’all Harley hit his mark and posed in every pic like the star he is!” the actress joked.

She also gave a shout out to the photographer, Tina Bernard, for the stunning photos. Her caption continued with her fangirling over her husband-to-be.

“And wait until y’all see Tony’s new headshots! He’s already booked roles on TWO shows! Can’t wait to share his wins! My baby is back chasing his dreams in a business he loves after Twenty-five YEARS! Look at God!” she wrote. “It’s NEVER too late to dream again. be it life, love or career. Please remember that, you guys!”

Brown and Davis got engaged back in December. He proposed to her with a lottery scratch card while visiting with her in her hometown in Ohio. She shared the news that she was set to get married during an appearance on The View.

“I have some news, and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,” Brown said, before showing off her engagement ring. The actors have known each other since they were in their 20s. They both attended the same acting class in church. Years passed and the two reconnected in 2021 after Brown’s mother passed. Davis reached out to send condolences and that’s how they reignited their connection.

Cheers to happily ever after and finding love at any stage of life.