Yvette Nicole Brown Is Engaged!

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown is about to be a wife and we are here for it. The Avengers: Endgame star, 52, shared the news while she was guest co-hosting on The View recently.

“I have some news, and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,” she told co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

She also shared in that moment that her fiancé was in the audience, as she admiringly pointed to actor Anthony Davis.

“You are one lucky man,” co-host Sunny Hostin said to him, before pivoting to how Brown and Davis met.

“We’ve known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago,” Brown said. “He’s an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years.”

When Brown’s mother passed away in 2021, Davis reached out to show support and their romance sparked shortly after. She emphasized that he was divorced when he reconnected with her.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown attend the 2023 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes event at Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it,” she explained. “He’s just wonderful … he’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man.”

Davis had nothing but loving things to say about his soon-to-be bride as well. “She’s just the most beautiful person in the world,” he gushed.

Of course, the co-hosts wanted details on how the engagement unfolded, which Brown happily shared. He proposed in Ohio, which is her hometown, while she was celebrating her alma mater naming their auditorium after her. Brown attended Warrensville Heights High School. Davis is from the Bronx, New York by the way.

“We were celebrating that, and then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card] and the scratcher said, ‘Will you marry me?'” she recounted, joking, “I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man!”