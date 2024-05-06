Is Your Job Making You Sick?

Getty

As we mentioned before, a little bit of stress can be good in our lives, especially at our job, as it may be necessary for us to function at our best daily. However, regular exposure to sustained high-stress levels in our jobs can lead to burnout — an overall feeling of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion. According to wellness and mental health expert Linda Mensah, burnout can manifest in various ways, ranging from subtle signs to obvious indications throughout our workday. Far too often, the early warning signs are often dismissed, missed entirely, or seen as a challenge to push through and overcome. But how do we combat burnout? Unfortunately, many of us may not even know we are experiencing it. “Wanting to push through is a common response. Given the pressure we receive from our jobs and lives, performing well and delivering excellence consistently makes sense. However, if left unacknowledged and untreated, burnout can persist and lead to further mental, emotional, and physical complications,” says Mensah to ESSENCE.

She noted that only when burnout reaches a crisis point do people start to reach out to mental health professionals like herself. “It’s important to recognize any indications that you may be experiencing burnout in your work so it can be addressed as soon as possible before it reaches a critical point,” she suggests. “Everybody, in every walk of life and line of work, can experience burnout. It isn’t reserved for seemingly esteemed or dangerous lines of work, and everyone will likely experience it at least once in their working life — and that’s being modest. Burnout is a subjective experience that depends on your stress thresholds and capacity levels.”

Those stress thresholds at your job are influenced by other stressors in your day-to-day life that may arise due to your identity, socioeconomic status, or responsibilities outside of work, which is not uncommon for Black women. Mensah believes all of these factors can influence your performance at work because of how much stress it may cause you before, during, or after work hours.

Therefore, it is important to recognize the subtle and obvious signs that your job might negatively impact your mental health and can make you sick. It’s also important to remember that the signs of workplace burnout don’t just show up at work—they can also show up after hours outside of work or with friends and loved ones.

Here are some common indications of workplace burnout:

Fatigue

Lethargy/reduced motivation

Low self-esteem or loss of self-confidence

Loss of sleep or appetite

Irritability or sadness

Anxiety, worry, overwhelm

Anxiety attacks, difficulty breathing or tightness in the chest

Unexplained gastrointestinal issues

Nightmares about work

Consistent sense of dread or fear when thinking about being at work

Feeling stuck and a desire to escape/ run away or act impulsively

Feeling fragile, like you are barely hanging on and anything could happen to unravel everything

Distractedness, mental fog, consistently making “simple” errors or missing important deadlines

Calling in sick/frequently absent from work

Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness

Apathy towards tasks/activities you know are important

Apathy towards tasks or activities you used to enjoy, including caring less about quality or avoiding things entirely

Bodily aches and pains, especially headaches or neck, back and shoulder pain

Social avoidance/isolation/feeling disconnected or unsupported by your networks

According to Mensah, if some or all items on this list resonate with you, you may be experiencing workplace burnout. A jumping-off point for your exploration is to reach out for help rather than go alone. Engaging some or all of the following individuals to share your experiences with people you trust might be helpful. This could be:

A mental health provider, healer, or community elder

Friends and family members

Coworkers and/or supervisors, or peer support groups

Ultimately, the response to workplace burnout should include: