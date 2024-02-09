Home Style: Inside Yara Shahidi’s Beautifully Designed 7th Sun Productions Office

We’ve seen Yara Shahidi grow up in front of our eyes, from her stint on the award-winning show, Black-ish to becoming the leading lady of Grownish, Shahidi is steadily coming into her own. In addition to her acting endeavors, Shahidi decided to launch her television production company, 7th Sun Productions, with her mother and business partners. Recently, Pottery Barn and Shahidi decided to team up to decorate their company’s office space, and they are excited to unveil the actors’ never-before-seen 7th Sun Productions business headquarters. After finding the perfect spot for 7th Sun Productions, the family-based entertainment media company founded by Yara and her business partner and mother, Keri Salter-Shahidi, the duo knew their first call would be to Pottery Barn and its expert Design Crew to help create a stylish, yet functional office space.

“When we got this office, I imagined a beautiful, functional, and cozy space where we could really get organized and focused,” says Shahidi. “I also wanted it to serve as a space for my team and my family to gather, get inspired, and brainstorm our next projects. The Pottery Barn Design Crew was able to perfectly bring this vision to life.”

Check out imagery of the newly designed space, plus several of the home decor and furniture items featured throughout, for some design inspiration for your own office.



Featured Pieces:

Livingston Collection: Peninsula Desk, Bookcase,Lateral File Bookcase, Media Console

Classic details like crown molding, fluted posts, and hand-applied finishes give this customizable collection a timeless appeal. Each item in the Livingston Collection is designed to work seamlessly with the other modular components.

Mason Desktop Organizing Collection

Graceful contours and a silky-smooth glaze give the clean-lined Mason Collection artisanal appeal. Shaped from stoneware, this desktop organizing set is coated in a subtle reactive glaze and kiln-fired to perfection. The setup includes four storage cups in staggered heights plus a tray to hold them all together.

Belgian Linen Throw Pillow

Luxuriously soft, Pottery Barn’s stonewashed pillows add an elevated yet inviting touch to the room. Designed with a versatile palette and a leather pull, this layering essential adds texture and style with ease. Better yet, they’re tailored by Libeco™ – one of the world’s most renowned mills – with the best Belgian linen ever.

Linen Home Office Pinboard

Pottery Barn’s linen board is a sophisticated backdrop for the display of photos, notes, reminders, and artwork. It can hang vertically or horizontally in your home office, entryway, or the family “command center”. You can also group multiple boards side-by-side to expand and elevate your surface.

Malcolm Rectangular Coffee Table

An antique Chinese door served as the inspiration for the Malcolm Collection. Expertly crafted of spruce, the rustic look of the wood contrasts handsomely with a modern metal base. The open design is perfect for a storage basket, making unused space extra functional.

Dreamy Handwoven Fringe Throw Blanket

Crafted of Pottery Barn’s softest lightweight fabric, this throw is finished with a tasseled fringe for a relaxed look we love. Drape it over a chair (or around your shoulders) and lounge in the dreamiest layer yet.

Chesterfield Square Arm Upholstered Sofa

Pottery Barn’s popular Chesterfield Collection has a fresh look. The sheltering silhouette and deep button tufting nod to its historical design, but the new square arm makes it feel a touch more modern.