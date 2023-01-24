Yara Shahidi Reveals She’s ‘Single’ After Ending Three-Year Relationship You Knew Nothing About

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Actress, model and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi casually spilled the beans that she just got out of a three-year relationship. While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 22-year-old was asked whether she’s interested in dating at the moment. That’s when she let on that she was actually just coming out of a pretty serious situation.

“See, I don’t know,” she said to Barrymore. “I like meeting people. And then the other thing is I just got out of a relationship.”

Shahidi has mastered the art of keeping her love life private as we’ve never publicly seen her with a partner. She also hasn’t disclosed any details about her romantic life until this point.

Shahidi continued on the status of her dating life. “I’m a big commitment person. It was three years. So, I don’t even know what to do with myself. I’m just taking some me time. My friends and I are calling it ‘selfish season.’”

Barrymore also asked Shahidi if she believes in love at first sight. In response to the question, the star who rose to fame playing Zoey Johnson between 2014 and 2022 on Black-ish, began narrating how her parents met. The couple first saw each other in Minnesota while they were out with friends.

“She turns the corner and goes, ‘oh my god, that’s my husband.’ She says it out loud and then catches herself,” said the actress. Shahidi’s parents never spoke that night, but her mom did get a picture of her father.

“Friends would come over and look through the phone book to see if they could figure out who this was. When they get in touch, he actually lists everything she had on that night,” the Grown-ish star shared.

Barrymore then asked if Shahidi believes people will go to great lengths to find each other. “I mean, I hope it’s true. I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m hoping that that’s how it works.”

Cheers to us all having a “selfish season” until we figure this love thing out.