Meet Yrie! NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor Welcomes Son Following ‘Harrowing’ IVF Journey

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

NBC news correspondent Yamiche Alcindor is in baby bliss right now as she recently welcomed her first child with husband and fellow journalist Nathaniel Cline. Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline was born on Tuesday, May 30 and his parents couldn’t be more elated.

“@natecline_reports & I are so overjoyed,” the news correspondent wrote in an Instagram caption under an image of her adorable newborn. “Yrie was born on Tuesday, May 30th. His name is pronounced “i-ree” — the same pronunciation of the Jamaican saying ‘Irie,’ which means vibes are good and everything is well.”

Alcindor, 36, also thanked the Today Show for sharing her journey to parenthood.

The latest boy mom in town announced in April that she was pregnant after multiple failed attempts at IVF in an Instagram post that garnered over 40,000 likes.

“I am pregnant with a baby boy due in June. I’m feeling blessed after a tough few years trying to get here,” she wrote at the time.

IVF also known as in vitro fertilization and egg freezing was the route that got her to motherhood. It’s a common method used to conceive considering infertility issues affect one in eight couples in the U.S. This life-changing technology has also helped bring five million new infants into the world since 1978.

“It took over every aspect of my life, and forced me to live what felt like two lives,” she wrote in her personal essay for Today about her IVF journey and four years of trying to conceive. “I found myself squeezing in doctors’ appointments between live reporting segments at the White House, Googling the nearest local fertility clinic while travelling on assignments in cities big and small across the country, giving myself shots in tiny airplane bathrooms and forcing myself to smile on crowded television studio sets after doctors called with bad news.”

“IVF also put me on a rollercoaster of emotions. I was both sad and excited to start the process,” she wrote. “I was scared but eager to begin the shots. I was anxious but determined to freeze my eggs. I was terrified but curious to know how many embryos my husband and I could create. I was crushed when a round failed, and over the moon when a round finally worked.”

Alcindor married Cline in 2018 after several years of dating.

“I am ecstatic that all of this — my harrowing journey — is leading to a healthy baby. I cannot wait to teach him about how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms,” she wrote.

Baby Yrie is lucky to have trailblazing parents making a positive impact within the media space.

Throughout her career, Alcindor has covered major events like the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Ferguson unrest and the Baltimore protests. Her biggest assignment yet? Motherhood.