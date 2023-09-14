Actress Goes Into Labor At Beyoncé Concert, Pays Tribute To Star With Newborn’s Name

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The Renaissance World Tour has been home to many unforgettable, and even life-changing moments for fans. At one of the most recent shows, during Beyoncé’s last LA show which was her special B-Day show, an actress went into labor. Sarah Francis Jones and her husband, fellow actor Marcel Spears, went to the concert to dance up a storm and, to their surprise, left ready to welcome their daughter.

“We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas,” Jones captioned an Instagram post. “Turns out we were having a whole baby @beyonce bday show.”

In another post with a video capturing Jones doing the mute challenge, she wrote in the caption, “And it was at that moment that my contractions started,” adding, “baby wanted to be part of the mute challenge so bad!”

The Hairspray actress wrote, “Beyonce induced my baby” on one of the videos she posted. The video was a reel of her turning up at the concert, suddenly sitting down when she realized she was in labor, and then at the hospital giving birth. The reel ended with Spears beaming at his newborn daughter while holding her and then Jones nursing the child.

Despite being in the middle of something that can be extremely painful for many women, Jones stayed for the entire performance.

“Who was leaving?” the Honey star said during an interview with Access Hollywood. “Diana Ross was there!”

The day after the concert, which was Sept. 5, Jones and Spears welcomed their daughter who they named Nola Renai. Spears explained to Access Hollywood that Nola’s middle name is a “cheeky wink” at Beyoncé since Renai is short for the multi-Grammy award-winning singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

Aside from a labor, Beyoncé has also had a couple of engagements at her concerts and a gender reveal too. It’s beautiful to see the star bring so many people together and create moments that they’ll never forget.