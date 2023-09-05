Black Celebrities Came Out With Their Family And BFFs To Celebrate Beyoncé At Her Renaissance Birthday Show

Parkwood

Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is a celebrity to the stars. If you don’t believe us, ask her celebrity friends who were in attendance to celebrate the ultimate Virgo on Monday evening. Around 60,000 BeyHive members, including notable celebrity guests, were ushered into Inglewood’s SoFi stadium in meticulously crafted chrome outfits to wish the performer a happy 42nd birthday. Everyone from Meghan Markle to Diana Ross was ready to party at Club Renaissance.

Ross, a legend in her own right, took the time to lead thousands of Knowles-Carter’s fans in singing “Happy Birthday.” Although that particular moment was legendary, the artist had several others throughout the show. Another notable one was her taking a moment of gratitude to thank her loyal and consistent fans during a birthday speech after stepping on the stage at exactly 9:04 p.m., like the Virgo diva she is, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” Beyoncé told the audience in a speech, pausing to push back tears. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you,” she said.

While the tour served as the ultimate birthday party for the artist, it also acted as a homecoming reunion for dozens of celebrities in Los Angeles. Throughout Instagram, you can see the stars eagerly preparing for the night’s festivities, from Yung Miami posting on her Instagram Story about the need to ace the “Mute Challenge” to Brandy making a rare appearance. The stars gladly came out to support the Queen and enjoyed doing so. See how the Black celebs supported the birthday girl on her actual birthday show and the ones leading up to it.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Family

While Gabrielle Union-Wade wasn’t at her birthday show, she came out to the Friday concert with her two daughters and husband. And yes, they all gave us looks.

Vanessa Bryant and Winnie Harlow

The two girlfriends turnt up to a fan favorite, “Drunk In Love,” while in the crowd. Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, was vibing beside her mother.

The Bryants also attended the Saturday show, dressed in all silver.

Yara Shahidi

Actress and scholar Yara Shahidi was there with her close girlfriend on behalf of Instagram. If you recall, Shadidi has worked with Beyonce professionally as part of her early Ivy Park campaigns.

Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon and her daughter Asia Fuqua had some adorable mother-and-daughter time at the concert.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson enjoyed herself with girlfriends at the concert and looked fabulous as she stuck to the chrome theme.

Jennifer Hudson

Knowles-Carter’s former Dreamgirls co-star looked amazing in her silver!

Uzo Aduba

Actress Aduba looked stunning with her baby bump! Aduba, her girlfriend, and her baby attended the spectacular show.

Tina Knowles

Mama Tina doesn’t play about her daughters! She was front and center for a third time to sing the lyrics of her favorite songs.

Keke Palmer

It’s “Ya Girl” Keke Palmer was present for a second time, as she had to support a fellow Virgo diva. Palmer was even seen canoodling with her baby father, Darius Jackson.

Halle Bailey

Bailey supported her mentor for a second time with her boyfriend, DDG.

Bresha Webb

The Run the World star got ready to slay at Beyonce’s b-day with a little help from her husband.