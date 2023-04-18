Will Smith Was A Proud Dad Watching Willow Perform At Coachella: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying!’

Actor Will Smith is busy being a supportive father when he’s not on a movie set. The megastar managed to make a low-key appearance at week one of Coachella to see his daughter Willow‘s set. During her time, she brought her brother Jaden on stage to big cheers from fans.

The 54-year-old posted a video on Instagram of him smiling and soaking up all the good vibes from the show, captioning the clip “WILLOWCHELLA!!”

Doesn’t his smile make you want to smile, too? He managed to grab selfie video without festivalgoers hounding him for photos, dodging attention in a simple baseball cap.

He also went on to share video of Willow vibing with the crowd as she performed, captioning it, “I can’t stop crying!”

Willow, 22, and Jaden, 24 performed a track they made together called “Summertime in Paris” during the Coachella set. She released her latest album, Coping Mechanism in October 2022. When she’s not rocking a mic, Smith co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Willow and Will often express their love for one another and how much they cherish their close-knit relationship. However, their bond hasn’t gone without its challenges. In a 2018 episode of the award-winning show Red Table Talk, she admitted she had to forgive her parents for not listening to her during her younger years as an artist.

“I definitely had to forgive you and Daddy for that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing. It was mostly Daddy because he was so harsh at certain times,” she said during the episode.

“It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt,” she continued. “And I had to forgive myself because I felt guilty because everyone is trying to make me better, trying to make my dream. But I didn’t really understand what my dream entailed.”

Willow released her first hit, “Whip My Hair,” in 2010 at the young age of nine. She said her dad pushed her too hard to capitalize on the success of the single. It was a lightbulb moment as it relates to his approach to parenting. It also triggered an internal shift.

“That was a major transition for me in my life,” he said. “I feel like Willow saved me from what could have been tragic in my life.”

Since then, Willow has evolved and developed her own identity as an alternative indie artist with hits like 2021’s “Transparent Soul” and 2020’s “Meet Me at Our Spot” with partner Tyler Cole as part of The Anxiety.