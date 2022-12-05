Will Smith Believes He’s In His ‘Greatest Period’ Of Fatherhood

Will Smith is talking about his journey over the years and how it’s impacted his fatherhood journey. In an interview with The All Smoke podcast, the father of three reflects on the past thirty years of fatherhood.

“This has been probably the greatest period of my fatherhood,” said Smith. He talks about how he progressively became a better father with each child.

“I was an okay father for my first son. I got a little bit better with Jaden. I got my sea legs with Willow,” he says.

54-year-old Smith has four children–Trey, 30, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino is the oldest. He is also a father to son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 22, who he shares with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shares that life and its many lessons have helped mold him into a better parent.

“The last couple of years of my life, I have sufficiently suffered enough to have real wisdom,” he shared. “This last year with my kids has been the best parenting.”

Smith shares these lessons with other dads and advises them that making mistakes is normal and engaging in personal growth is one of the best things you can do for your kids.

“When we’re trying to force our kids to do stuff and understand things that we didn’t do, that we didn’t understand, they see the bulls–t,” he explained. “And they lose respect.”

“I found a place with my kids where I could say, ‘I don’t know,’ and, ‘Let’s figure it out together. Let’s go find that out together, but we’re doing this as a team,'” he says.

One of his most recent realizations was his inability to connect and love people on a deeper level.

“I started noticing it with Willow. Willow was the one that was like, ‘Daddy; you’re not,’” he shared. “I noticed that I wasn’t as proficient at connecting and loving somebody. I could provide — I’ll lay it out; that’s the easy part. But in those moments, when my kids were reaching for me, I failed at the depth they sought.”

The Smiths have always been open about their challenges and personal development, making several appearances on Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. Will also acknowledges his shortcomings as a father in his memoir titled Will.

Despite his imperfections, Willow, 22, expressed her love for her father and both of her parents in an interview with the Guardian.

“I love my dad … Humans are beautiful and complex creatures who deserve to be creative, respected, and loved.” She continued, “My parents are my best friends. They are both wonderful people. I love them not just because they are my parents but because they are Will and Jada, who have their own beautiful, complex, and amazing minds and hearts.”